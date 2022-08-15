Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $249.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

