Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,353 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 146.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,093,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,437,000 after acquiring an additional 198,075 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 110,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 244,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.