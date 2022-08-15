Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Analysts at Melius initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,239,000 after buying an additional 101,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.