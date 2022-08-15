Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2022

Analysts at Melius initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALKGet Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,239,000 after buying an additional 101,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.