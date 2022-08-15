Aion Price Tops $0.0483 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $24.22 million and $2.95 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,014.14 or 0.99986912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00222276 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00137689 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00257439 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00052666 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005596 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.