Aion Price Tops $0.0483 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $24.22 million and $2.95 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,014.14 or 0.99986912 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00047252 BTC.
- Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00222276 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00137689 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00257439 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00052666 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005596 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.
Aion Coin Profile
Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Aion Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.