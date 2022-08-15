Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Aimia stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.49. 143,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,288. The company has a market cap of C$412.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 11.72. Aimia has a 52 week low of C$3.95 and a 52 week high of C$6.43.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

