Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Aimia Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Aimia stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.49. 143,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,288. The company has a market cap of C$412.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 11.72. Aimia has a 52 week low of C$3.95 and a 52 week high of C$6.43.
About Aimia
Featured Articles
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.