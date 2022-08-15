Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.46. Approximately 2,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 189,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Agiliti Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Agiliti

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $635,517.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,275.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after buying an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agiliti by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,914,000 after buying an additional 258,454 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $4,124,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the first quarter worth $3,398,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Articles

