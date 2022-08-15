AGA Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $855.00 (AGA)

AGA Token (AGA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. AGA Token has a market cap of $878,367.88 and approximately $855.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AGA Token has traded 70.1% lower against the dollar. One AGA Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002329 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001543 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014116 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
AGA Token Coin Profile
AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,984 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn. The official website for AGA Token is agatoken.com.
AGA Token Coin Trading
