Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AGGZF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Ag Growth International Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:AGGZF traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.82. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

