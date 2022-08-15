Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target Increased to €5.90 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

AEG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. 2,426,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,263. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 249,116 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 265,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 60,540 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aegon by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Aegon by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,148,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 122,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

