Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $789,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,374,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 193.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBCA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,946. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

