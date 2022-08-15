Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 705 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWST. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $47,226.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,659.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $654,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of TWST traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $53.53. 24,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,457. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading

