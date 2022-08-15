Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,165 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,081 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,294,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 39,619 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,020.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 918,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,467,000 after acquiring an additional 836,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 856,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.30. 179,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,249. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

