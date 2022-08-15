Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,090 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $94.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,471. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

