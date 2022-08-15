Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Invests $609,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,961,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,231,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1,822.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 145,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 137,744 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,309,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 121,071 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,605. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $65.76.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.