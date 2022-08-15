Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,369 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up 1.0% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $273,832,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $152,880,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.47. The stock had a trading volume of 175,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,648. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.52.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.