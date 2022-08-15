Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Buys 93 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.4 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.43. 1,288,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,652,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

