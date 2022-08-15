Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 564.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,459,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,718,000 after buying an additional 363,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.47. 624,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,390,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. KGI Securities lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

