Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 2,989 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 446.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,736,056 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.