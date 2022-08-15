Actinium (ACM) Price Reaches $0.0041

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Actinium has a market cap of $175,830.91 and approximately $126.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Actinium has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 104.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,915,175 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

