Achain (ACT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $831,235.00

Achain (ACT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $2.11 million and $831,235.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,296.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00184664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004145 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00126820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036080 BTC.

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

