ACENT (ACE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.99 Million

ACENT (ACE) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $383,069.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,937.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00127172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00036138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00063529 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

