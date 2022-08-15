Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $4,133,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 10.2% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 455,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,293,000 after buying an additional 42,077 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global Payments by 79.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.46. 29,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,616. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 752.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $175.73.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.