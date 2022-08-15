Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,893 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $2,259,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.88. 822,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,653,133. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.