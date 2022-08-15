Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,004 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1,842.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.87. 28,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.16. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

