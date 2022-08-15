Accurate Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,290,662. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.