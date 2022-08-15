Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $728,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,049,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.
Shares of LMT traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $438.71. 28,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
