Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 29,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 589.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $520,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.61. The stock had a trading volume of 61,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,542. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

