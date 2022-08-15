Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 75,542 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 442.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,542 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 7.5% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.18. The stock had a trading volume of 166,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032,502. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.14 and a 200 day moving average of $173.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

