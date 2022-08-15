Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,335 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 201.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 0.8% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Waste Management by 9.1% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Waste Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,490. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $172.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,985 shares of company stock worth $5,427,921. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.