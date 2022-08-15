Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 465,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,632,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.18. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

