Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,878,452 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 82,943 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $340,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,614,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,280,000 after buying an additional 1,441,565 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.26. 56,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564,165. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.16. The company has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

