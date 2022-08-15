A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBU) Short Interest Update

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASCBU traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. 208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,090. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Get A SPAC II Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASCBU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $555,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.