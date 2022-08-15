8,980,909 Shares in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Acquired by Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,980,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,927,000. Cue Health makes up about 17.8% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC owned 6.12% of Cue Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cue Health

In other news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 79,992 shares of company stock valued at $277,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Cue Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cue Health stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. Cue Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

