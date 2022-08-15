730 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,128,000. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,775,000 after buying an additional 37,851 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $354.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.69. The company has a market cap of $342.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.95.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

