7,147 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.8 %

PCAR opened at $93.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

