67,253 Shares in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,253 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Umpqua by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 733,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,112,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 43,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMPQ. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

