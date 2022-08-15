6,547 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,547 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $10,183,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.09. The stock had a trading volume of 86,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,400. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.91. The company has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.15.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

