61,103 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Tcwp LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,291,000 after buying an additional 387,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,414,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,498,000 after purchasing an additional 81,502 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 568,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,759,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 494,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 352,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.47. 233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,113. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.