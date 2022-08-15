50,000 Shares in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000. Mimecast comprises 2.2% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Mimecast at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 22.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIME remained flat at $79.92 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

