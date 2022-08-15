4,668 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Bought by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,083.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,838. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47.

