40,367 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth $40,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

