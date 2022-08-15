3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Decreased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 2.2% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in 3M by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after buying an additional 220,070 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in 3M by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in 3M by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 0.7 %

MMM opened at $151.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.19. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,420 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

