375,636 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 375,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,887,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Regal Rexnord at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,832,000. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,749,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $146.62 on Monday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RRX. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

