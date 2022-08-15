3,269 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,549. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average of $108.60. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

