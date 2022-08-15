25,667 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Purchased by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 601.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:ICVT traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $76.24. 122,817 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60.

