23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Down to $5.12

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 5.12, but opened at 4.80. 23andMe shares last traded at 4.64, with a volume of 63,245 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ME. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

23andMe Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of 3.38.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.60 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 23andMe by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter worth $34,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Further Reading

