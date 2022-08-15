2,019 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $2,719,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 144,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,388. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.41.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

