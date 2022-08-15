1MillionNFTs Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $31,566.73 and $41,011.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013787 BTC.
1MillionNFTs Coin Profile
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs
