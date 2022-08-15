1irstcoin (FST) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,664.00

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $4,664.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000864 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000739 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00062165 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

