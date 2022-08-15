14,984 Shares in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 727,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after buying an additional 282,265 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,770,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 65,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,639 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,910. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09.

